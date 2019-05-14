Zagg (ZAGG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Zagg has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Zagg stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Zagg has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zagg will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 3,643.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

