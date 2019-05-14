Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

SEDG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,709,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,452,000 after buying an additional 287,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,352,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.