Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed its industry over the past year. Its multi-channel shopping platform along with continued enhancement of e-commerce channel and optimization of supply chain are expected to drive growth. The company’s innovative efforts have helped it to drive e-commerce growth to an all-time high of 54.3% of the total revenues in the fiscal 2018. Also, investment in merchandising of its brands and digital marketing boosts Its multi-channel shopping platform along with an industry leading e-commerce penetration will support its growth initiatives in 2019 and beyond. However, high costs associated with continued investments in e-commerce and a competitive retail environment mar growth prospect.”

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 72,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

