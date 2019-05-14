Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $4.00 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $36,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $52,181 and sold 21,350 shares valued at $107,289. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 192.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 83,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

