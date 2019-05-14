Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) to Announce $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $228.49.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

