Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce $5.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $6.00 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $24.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 million to $25.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 80.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

