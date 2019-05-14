Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

KURA stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.31. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 293,950.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

