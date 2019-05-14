YY (YY) Shares Down 7.7%

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.41. 1,527,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,103,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of YY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. YY had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YY by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in YY by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in YY by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in YY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in YY by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

