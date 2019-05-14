Yelp (YELP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

“We remain $38 target price. Key Points 1Q:19 highlights. Yelp’s total revenue grew +6% y/y (organic) to $235.9mm in 1Q, which was in line with the Street’s $235.4mm forecast (+6% y/y) and above the midpoint of the company’s guidance range ($232mm-$236.5mm). Adj. EBITDA of $39.3mm (~17% margin) was just ahead of the Street’s $38.4mm (~16% margin) estimate and the high-end of guidance ($37mm-$39mm). In 1Q, Yelp’s paying advertising accounts increased by +1k q/q (192k total accounts), matching the Street’s forecast as sequential adds rebounded from pronounced weak seasonality at the end of 4Q in the SMB segment. Paying advertising locations contracted q/ q by -12k to 529k total, below our/the Street’s expectation by 20k-30k.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.42.

YELP opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,774 shares of company stock valued at $912,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yelp by 28.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,701 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yelp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $338,987,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.