Yelp (YELP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.56 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,774 shares of company stock worth $912,891. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

