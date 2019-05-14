Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 1,517,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,326,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

In other news, Director James S. Coleman sold 409,849 shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $151,644.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 564,476 shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $423,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

