Yangarra Resources Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.40 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.38.

In other news, Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,718,557.10.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

