Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $8.96 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in phase II clinical trail for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.