W&T Offshore (WTI) Trading Down 5.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.82. 2,711,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,627,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $700.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.85.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 26.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 83.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 411,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

