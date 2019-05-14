WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

WIMHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $7.20 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.