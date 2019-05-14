Whirlpool (WHR) Upgraded to Buy by Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.20.

NYSE WHR opened at $128.08 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

