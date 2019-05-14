Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Senior Officer Acquires C$25,232.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Shannon Janzen bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at C$96,612.

Shannon Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Shannon Janzen purchased 12,800 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. Western Forest Products Inc has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of $627.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$284.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.189999993173653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

