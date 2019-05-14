Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Senior Officer Acquires C$25,232.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Shannon Janzen bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at C$96,612.
Shannon Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Shannon Janzen purchased 12,800 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. Western Forest Products Inc has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of $627.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91.
WEF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
