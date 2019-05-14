Weir Group (WEIR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,874.38 ($24.49).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,546.50 ($20.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 208.99. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48).

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total value of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

