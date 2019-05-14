Weibo (WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WB. Nomura downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

WB stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $112.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $161,521,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $104,219,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 1,996.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,324,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $35,148,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

