Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 963,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 170,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.