Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €38.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.64 ($41.44).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €28.33 ($32.94) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

