Victrex (VCT) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victrex to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,210 ($28.88) target price (down previously from GBX 2,420 ($31.62)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,450.50 ($32.02).

Get Victrex alerts:

VCT opened at GBX 2,084 ($27.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,082 ($27.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,415 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £72,450 ($94,668.76). Insiders have acquired 3,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,820 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.