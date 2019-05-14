Vapotherm (VAPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Vapotherm stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $324.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

