Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

