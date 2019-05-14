VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF (YMLI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

YMLI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

