Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stake Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

