Universal Electronics (UEIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti set a $49.00 target price on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,019.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $63,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,011 shares of company stock worth $142,370 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,316,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Universal Electronics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 825,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

