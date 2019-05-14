Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Universal Electronics by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Electronics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $184.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,019.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $33,979.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,011 shares of company stock valued at $142,370. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti set a $49.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

