UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €13.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.12 ($18.75).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

