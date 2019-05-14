UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for British Land (BLND)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded British Land to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 647 ($8.45) to GBX 452 ($5.91) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on British Land from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 626.79 ($8.19).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,519.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

