UBS Group Analysts Give Euronext (ENX) a €49.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.50 ($69.19).

ENX opened at €60.35 ($70.17) on Monday. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

