TUI’s (TUI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 670 ($8.75).

TUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded TUI to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered TUI to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities started coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180.83 ($15.43).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 781 ($10.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £934,000 ($1,220,436.43).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

