True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

TNT.UN opened at C$6.59 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

