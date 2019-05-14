Tronox (TROX) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Alembic Global Advisors Analysts

Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE TROX opened at $10.38 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,318,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,346,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

