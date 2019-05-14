Trade Desk (TTD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.53.

TTD stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.93. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $232.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.70, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,025,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,689 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $1,570,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,485.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,050 shares of company stock worth $127,527,541 in the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

