Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 7.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $138,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after buying an additional 5,469,139 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,223,000 after buying an additional 5,402,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,791,000 after buying an additional 1,791,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

TD stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.564 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

