TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight and $17 PT. On the 1Q call, TG discussed recent pipeline progress, including the interim data for umbralisib in marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) that were presented at AACR last month and potential updates over the rest of 2019 and early 2020. After positive interim data for umbralisib in MZL, another major milestone will be discussing recent positive MZL data with the FDA. The final MZL data are to be presented toward the end of 2019 (we think potentially at the meantime, the company plans to present an update at ASCO and meet with the FDA to discuss accelerated approval.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.07.

TGTX stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98,576.14% and a negative return on equity of 245.97%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

