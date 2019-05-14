Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Sypris Solutions has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

SYPR stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

