Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after acquiring an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after acquiring an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after acquiring an additional 342,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

