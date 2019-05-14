Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

SCON opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.65. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17). Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.