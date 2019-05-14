SunTrust Banks Trims Allergan (AGN) Target Price to $170.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.52.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,466,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,149,000 after acquiring an additional 600,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allergan by 14,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617,639 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Allergan by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.