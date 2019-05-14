SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECPG. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.98. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $45.05.

In other news, major shareholder Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $45,255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

