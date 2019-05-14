Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $116,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,170,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,818 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,601,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,488,000 after buying an additional 1,045,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,009,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,696,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,033,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,048,000 after buying an additional 421,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3121 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

