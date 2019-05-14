Stuart Olson’s (SOX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Stuart Olson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

SOX opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.15.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.