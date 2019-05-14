Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 448.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,790,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,898,000 after acquiring an additional 145,989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Steven Madden stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/steven-madden-ltd-shoo-stake-boosted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.