Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the first quarter of 2019, earnings beat estimates by 19.3% while grew 2.2% year over year, driven by healthy sales performance, operational performance, tax benefits and lower share count, partially offset by weak margins. For 2019, exposure in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend, cost-saving initiatives, pricing actions and solid demand for popular brands, including Craftsman, Lenox, Irwin and DeWalt FlexVolt, will be boons. Organic sales are likely to increase roughly 4% in the year, with mid-single-digit growth in the Tools & Storage segment and a low-single-digit increase in Security. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to grow 4-7% year over year to $8.50-$8.70. The earnings projection is above previously mentioned $8.45-$8.65.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,831 shares of company stock worth $18,933,275. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

