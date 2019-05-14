Spire (SR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of SR opened at $85.75 on Friday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Spire by 250.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spire by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,452,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.