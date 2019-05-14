SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Stake Lowered by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/spdr-sp-oil-gas-exploration-production-etf-xop-stake-lowered-by-blume-capital-management-inc.html.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.