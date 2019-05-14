SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,170,000 after buying an additional 1,394,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,158,000 after buying an additional 1,477,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 938,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,443,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,247,000 after buying an additional 1,811,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,788,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-jnk-stake-raised-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.