S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,130.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,359. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

